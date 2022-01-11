In a ‘counting’ video, a YouTube clown sings ‘kill them all’ to children.

Pennywise appears to have mastered the art of social media.

Parents in the United Kingdom were outraged recently when a supposedly “educational” video for children featured a creepy clown singing murder-themed songs.

Stephanie Zikmann of Glasgow recently told the US Sun that her husband had planned to use YouTube to help their three-year-old son, Joey, learn more about numbers.

He chose a thumbnail with dinosaurs in it that was labeled “counting for kids” and clicked on it.

However, things took a sharp left a few minutes into the video when a reddened image of a clown appeared on the screen and began to sing about something that had nothing to do with counting.

“As the video progressed, it told kids to kill all the kids with images of kids being stabbed in the neck, having their arms chopped off, and so on, all while a catchy song continued to tell them to ‘kill them all,” according to Zikmann.

The video appears to have been taken down by YouTube, according to Geo News.

Nonetheless, Zikmann is concerned about how often kids are exposed to videos like these, and whether YouTube is taking responsibility for ensuring that the young and impressionable aren’t exposed to such imagery by accident.

“YouTube has never been for people under 13,” a spokesperson said.

“They can stop you sharing information on vaccines and things to do with the government, but they don’t seem bothered about this,” one social media user who was privy to the video commented.