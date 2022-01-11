In a DaeshISIS attack in Syria, five regime soldiers were killed.

In a DaeshISIS attack in Syria, 5 regime soldiers died.

The attack also resulted in the injury of 20 additional soldiers.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to the Syrian state news agency SANA, five Syrian regime forces were killed and 20 others were injured in an attack in eastern Syria late Sunday by the DaeshISIS terrorist group.

According to SANA, which cited a military source, DaeshISIS terrorists launched a rocket attack on a military vehicle in the Badia area of eastern Syria, followed by artillery shelling.

Despite the fact that DaeshISIS has lost control of most areas in Syria in recent years, the terror group still has a presence in the desert Badia region, from which it launches sporadic attacks.

In both Syria and Iraq, it is estimated that 10,000 militants still work for the DaeshISIS group.

Ahmed Asmar is a writer based in Ankara.