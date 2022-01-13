In a Dauphin County crash, a tractor-trailer knocks out traffic lights, according to police.

Middletown crews are working to restore traffic signals that were damaged when a tractor-trailer collided with a car on Wednesday evening.

Middletown police said the tractor-trailer crashed near Vine and Main streets.

The signal traffic lights and the poles that held them up were destroyed in the collision.

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area while the signal company makes repairs.

“If you’re stuck in traffic, please be patient,” police advised.

“We want to ensure that people can travel around the area safely.”

