In a derelict glasshouse in Yorkshire, some of the ‘oldest and rarest camellias’ in the Western world were discovered.

Tea drinking is to be resumed at the venue, giving the dilapidated building and its plant inhabitants a new lease on life.

A collection of 19 shrubs was discovered in the garden of Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham in a dilapidated building.

Uncovering the camellias was “quite incredible,” according to Scott Jamieson, state head gardener.

“There are very few camellia houses left anywhere,” he told The Guardian. “Certainly not one with a great collection of historic camellias.”

The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust owns the estate, which is undergoing a major 20-year restoration project that could cost as much as £250 million.

The glasshouse, which was built in the 18th century as a menagerie, was later converted into a home for the Marquess of Rockingham’s prized camellias.

The blooms, which arrived on merchant ships from China and Japan, were fashionable at the time, and the wealthy would construct outbuildings to protect them.

Mr Jamieson started looking into the garden structure’s origins two years ago.

Camellias dating back to 1792 were discovered by horticultural experts.

“They said it was almost like having a library of first editions… it’s that important in gardening history,” Mr Jamieson said.

According to the Trust, some of the plants are as old as those in Chiswick House, which was previously home to the world’s oldest collection under glass, making them among the world’s oldest and rarest.

So far, three varieties have been identified, and the research is still ongoing.

While the men hunted, the ladies of the house would gather, drink tea, gamble, and smoke in the camellia house.

Plans are currently in the works to restore the Grade II listed structure and bring back at least one of the former activities as a daytime café, which will open this year.

