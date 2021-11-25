In a desperate bid to stop the ‘worst ever’ Covid variant, South Africa will be added to the travel RED list.

The super-mutant was described by senior government scientists as the “worst variant they have seen so far,” with vaccines expected to be at least a third less effective against it.

Experts warn that the strain is responsible for a surge in new cases in South Africa, with some areas seeing a six-fold increase in infections in just a few days.

Flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe will be suspended as of noon tomorrow, with all six countries being added to the red list, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Thousands of people who arrived from South Africa in the last ten days are also being tracked down by officials.

Scientists said the new strain was unlikely to be in the UK, but they couldn’t rule it out given that up to 700 people fly in a day.

The bug, which is currently known as B1.1.529, has 32 mutations, which is twice as many as the delta variant.

It’s also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, in addition to South Africa.

The World Health Organization will meet today [Friday] to decide whether the bug should be classified as an immediate threat.

The new strain has alarmed government scientists, who say the virus spike protein is “dramatically different” from that of the original Covid virus.

It means that vaccines and blockbuster new drugs will struggle to neutralize it, reducing efficacy by around a third, according to optimistic estimates.

When WHO experts meet to discuss the variant, they’re likely to call it “Nu,” which is the next letter in the Greek alphabet.

This new variant appears to be quickly gaining traction.

It is “of great concern,” according to Dr. Tulio de Oliveira, a top Covid tracker in South Africa, and has quickly become the dominant strain.

“This new variant appears to be spreading quickly,” he said.

“After a devastating Delta wave in South Africa, it now dominates all infections in less than two weeks.”

“The new variant now accounts for 75% of all genomes and is on its way to 100%.”

A total of 77 cases have been identified in the country, but many more have yet to be investigated.

Virus scientists in the United Kingdom expressed their greatest concern since the discovery of Delta.

Ministers should act immediately, they said, by halting travel from southern Africa and developing new vaccines to combat some of the mutations.

