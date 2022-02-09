In a dispute over a fence, an ex-gym owner killed a neighbor with a baseball bat and watched her house burn down.

In an argument over a fence, an ex-gym owner killed a neighbor with a baseball bat and watched her house burn down.

After a dispute over a fence he was building between her home and his vacant lot in Springfield, Missouri, Pavel Samsinak, 48, was convicted Friday of murdering his 66-year-old neighbor Alice Hale.

According to court documents, in September of 2020, Samsinak beat Hale to death with a baseball bat after an argument over which side of the property line the fence was built on.

According to testimony at the trial, Samsinak, who owned the now-defunct Czech Us Out personal training gym, set Hale’s house on fire with her body inside to destroy the evidence and watched it burn from a nearby convenience store parking lot.

The body of Hale was discovered when first responders arrived at the house fire, but the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious.

Samsinak was identified as a suspect in the homicide after a death investigation was conducted.

According to the Green County Prosecutor’s Office, other neighbors’ testimony placed Samsinak at the scene arguing with Hale, a retired elementary school janitor who was a “strong single mother,” according to the evidence presented to the jury at the murder trial.

The jury was also shown surveillance footage from the convenience store, as well as evidence from Samsinak’s cell phone and evidence of Hale’s blood found on his pick-up truck’s driver’s seatbelt.

The Springfield man was found guilty of all four charges, including second-degree murder, armed criminal action, second-degree arson, and tampering with physical evidence, after a 45-minute jury deliberation.

Samsinak will also receive a sentencing assessment report from the Department of Probation and Parole at his sentencing hearing on May 11th, according to Judge Becky Borthwick.

Samsinak, who claims to be from the Czech Republic, could be sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder, according to his Facebook page.

