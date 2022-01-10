In a disturbing YouTube video, my 3-year-old son was told to kill our family by a creepy clown.

In a sickening YouTube video, a creepy clown told my 3-year-old son to kill our family – it’s terrifying.

During a dinosaur video on YouTube, a creepy clown told her three-year-old son to kill his family, leaving her “disgusted.”

After little Joey was exposed to the sick subliminal message, which appeared alongside images of children being stabbed in the neck and dismembered, Stephanie Zikmann has issued a terrifying warning to other parents.

Stephanie’s husband had placed the child in front of the computer to assist him with his math homework.

He found a dinosaur video marketed as “counting for kids” and clicked play, not expecting much more.

However, a Pennywise-inspired clown appeared a few minutes later and delivered the terrifying message, as if looking directly at the boy.

“I am so horrified,” Stephanie, of Glasgow, said.

I’m disgusted, to be honest.

“Before it was taken over by what I assume is a combination of It and Pennywise, my son was innocently watching counting dinosaurs on YouTube.”

“The message ‘kill them all’ was the most concerning part of it.”

“As the video progressed, it told children to kill all children by showing images of children being stabbed in the neck, having their arms chopped off, and so on, all while a catchy song continued to tell them to ‘kill them all.'”

“What’s even more concerning is that Joey seemed unconcerned about it, which leads me to wonder if this is a common occurrence? What else are our kids seeing?”

Stephanie is pleading with the video platform to do more to prevent this from happening to other children.

“YouTube must take responsibility for the content on the platform,” she said, “even if it means watching every single video to ensure nothing like this slips through the cracks.”

Stephanie, the owner of The Holistic Grooming Academy, which teaches dog owners how to groom their pets, shared her story on Facebook and received a flood of responses from other parents who had experienced similar horrors.

“It’s awful,” one mother wrote. “Last night we were watching something on the largest animals and something popped up saying ‘I’ll be under your bed,’ which scared my son.”

“They have the power to stop you from sharing information with the government about vaccines and other things, but they don’t seem to care.”

“This is horrifying! My god!” said another.

“By normalizing this behavior (as they do with sexual behavior), the next generation will be completely desensitized.”

“It’s completely messed up.”

“That’s awful, even I’m afraid of Pennywise,” a third said.

Since Stephanie’s complaint last month, the video appears to have been taken down.

YouTube has “never been for people under the age of 13,” according to a spokesperson, and there is…

