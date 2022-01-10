In a (dollar)12.7 billion deal, Take-Two buys FarmVille maker Zynga.

AP Business Writer MICHELLE CHAPMAN

Take-Two Interactive, the maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” is buying Zynga, the maker of “FarmVille” and “Words With Friends,” for (dollar)12.7 billion in cash and stock.

Take-Two, a console gaming powerhouse, will be merged with a mobile gaming company with a cult-like following, according to the deal announced Monday.

For each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at closing, Zynga shareholders will receive (dollar)3.50 in cash and (dollar)6.36 in Take-Two common stock.

Zynga common stock is valued at (dollar)9.86 per share in the transaction.

In a prepared statement, Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said, “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity.”

When the companies merge, he will keep those positions.

Take-Two hopes that the agreement will pave the way for mobile versions of some of its console and PC games.

Take-Two said on Monday that it expects to save about (dollar)100 million per year in the first two years after the deal closes.

The integration and day-to-day operations of the combined Zynga and T2 Mobile Games business, which will operate under the Zynga brand as its own label within Take-Two, will be overseen by Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau and president of publishing Bernard Kim.

Take-Two will also add two members from Zynga’s board of directors when the deal closes, bringing the total number of board members to ten.

The deal includes a go-shop provision, which gives Zynga 45 days to consider other offers.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Take-Two’s fiscal 2023, which runs from June 30 to July 31.

Take-Two and Zynga stockholders must still approve it.

Both boards of directors have given their approval.

Zynga Inc., based in San Francisco, saw its stock jump 52.5 percent to (dollar)9.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., based in New York City, saw its stock drop 8.7% to (dollar)150.25.