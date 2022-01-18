In a (dollar)12 billion deal, Qatari air force members will relocate to Idaho to train for fighter jets.

In a (dollar)12 billion deal, Qatari air force members will relocate to Idaho for fighter jet training.

Idaho Statesman (TNS) by Sally Krutzig

BOISE, Idaho — The United States Air Force is considering bringing 170 Qatari airmen to the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.

They’d be learning to fly the latest model of the F-15 fighter jet, which has been specially modified for the Persian Gulf state.

If the Qatari trainees end up in Mountain Home, they may experience a culture shock.

More than 90% of Qataris live in Doha, the capital, which is densely packed with skyscrapers, high-end hotels and attractions, museums, and world-class cuisine.

The country is also extremely flat and dry, with desert covering the majority of its land.

Qatar is one of only four countries in the world that lacks even a single forest.

Not to mention the temperature differences between Qatar and Idaho: in July, Qatar averages 107 degrees and rarely falls below 50 degrees, even in the winter.

Qatar, which is surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides, has risen to prominence in recent decades as a result of its oil and natural gas discoveries.

With 13% of the world’s oil reserves, it has become the world’s richest country per capita.

Qatar’s 2.9 million people live under an absolute monarchy with a Shariah-based constitution.

It’s unclear how the Qataris would fare in the sleepy town of 14,000 people.

But this isn’t the first time the Mountain Home base has provided training to foreign military aviators.

As part of a deal with the US, Singapore military personnel have lived and trained there since 2009.

“Their ability to integrate with our local community has been phenomenal with Singapore,” Lt.

Brig. Gen.

In a phone interview with the Idaho Statesman, Peter Yule, director of the Mountain Home Base Wing Integration Office, said.

“I’d anticipate the same from the Qatar program.”

According to The Air Force Times, the Qatar project began in 2017 when the US signed a (dollar)12 billion deal to provide Qatar with “36 aircraft, their associated weapons systems, US-based training, maintenance support equipment, and logistics support.”

“Clearly, the sale as a whole is a huge strategic advantage,” Yule said.

“(It will happen)…”

