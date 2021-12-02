In a double murder in London, a daughter, 31, and her father, 61, were stabbed to death before the suspect, 52, was apprehended 70 miles away.

Daughter, 31, and father, 61, were stabbed to death in London before the suspect, 52, was apprehended 70 miles away.

A MURDER suspect was apprehended 70 miles away from the flat where a father and his daughter were found stabbed to death today.

The victims were discovered in Wood Green, North London, after the 52-year-old suspect was questioned in Huntingdon, Cambs, for “acting suspiciously.”

On a welfare check at the house on Mayes Road just after 9.30 a.m. yesterday, paramedics discovered the bodies of the father and daughter, both of whom had been stabbed multiple times.

After that, cops swooped on an address in Huntingdon, 70 miles away, and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being interrogated by detectives and remains in custody.

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police had been dispatched to Huntingdon following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

While speaking with officers, the 52-year-old man made remarks that prompted Met officers to visit the property.

Their relatives have been notified and are receiving assistance from specialist officers, and a postmortem will be performed as soon as possible.

”She was my friend,” a friend who did not want to be identified said.

She was extremely pleasant and frequented my deli shop on a daily basis.

”She was bubbly, nice, and polite.”

“I’m stunned.”

”I only met her father once,” they continued.

”I’m in disbelief and sadness.”

Residents of a block of flats on top of the Wood Green shopping centre claim to have seen a man and a woman on a regular basis, but they kept to themselves.

“I was lying in my bed at home when I heard people talking outside,” said one 59-year-old neighbor.

“Around ten or more officers were knocking on doors.”

They inquired as to whether I had heard anything the day before, but I was unavailable.

“I’ve lived here for 27 years and he’s never spoken to anyone.”

A man and a girl lived there, and one of my neighbors claimed that the girl was his daughter.

“The younger man was a huge man with a beard, as if he were a bodybuilder.

“I get along with everyone else, but I’ve never spoken to them.”

They’d never greet you or anything.”

“I came home from work this morning and the cops knocked on my door,” said another neighbor.

“I knew there was a man and a woman living there, and I saw the older gentleman walking around as well.”

“He always appeared to be a little under the weather and never spoke to anyone.”

“They kept to themselves, so we didn’t really know them,” a third local explained.

“I’d see them coming in and out of the flat every now and then.”

“It was… ”

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.