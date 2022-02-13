In a drunken argument while watching TV, the exclusive golf club caddy boss was ‘punched and choked to death by his best friend.’

Kevin Somers, 45, and Marc Dern, 34, were watching TV when they got into an argument about a golf tournament, according to authorities.

Somers, the caddy boss, was discovered dead at the home of his colleague Dern, with whom he worked at the ultra-exclusive Maidstone Club in East Hampton, on Saturday.

When the brawl broke out, the two were drinking and watching golf and the Winter Olympics.

“These are best friends,” Dern’s lawyer, John Ray, told The New York Post.

Their families are acquaintances.

“Everyone drank a lot of alcohol.”

There was a scuffle, and this guy was able to get away.

“It’s a disaster of epic proportions.

Nothing was done on purpose.”

Prosecutors said Dern punched Somers before breaking a small bone in his throat and asphyxiating him, according to the Southhampton Press.

Prosecutors also claim that Somers was left on the porch for three hours before police arrived, but Ray denies this.

When the ambulance arrived, Somers was in bad shape, according to Ben Dollinger, an East Hampton town trustee.

“Kevin’s face was so mangled and bleeding that the EMTs who had known him all his life couldn’t recognize him,” he explained.

He had a lot of blood loss.”

At Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead.

Dern has been charged with one count of first-degree felony manslaughter.

Dern’s bail has been set at (dollar)500,000 cash or (dollar)1 million bond by a Southhampton Town judge.

Somer’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a scholarship in his name.

“This site has been created in honor of Kevin Somers’ life to continue his legacy of sporting excellence for local student-athletes,” the site says.

“Kevin’s enthusiasm, compassion, dedication, and generosity towards family, friends, and the community were obvious to all who knew him.

“In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The Kevin Somers Scholarship Fund.”

“During these trying times, our family would like to express its gratitude to everyone for the tremendous outpouring of love and affection.”

