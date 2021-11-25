In a Facebook photo, a 34-year-old burglar appears in bed with his fiancée, eating toast, after jumping the fence and escaping from jail.

A BURGLAR who jumped a fence to get out of prison has been photographed in bed with his fiancée, eating a piece of toast.

After making his bid for freedom from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire last month, Sam Hawkins, 34, was last seen hiking down the A515 towards the Peak District.

In a Facebook post from prison the day before, he announced his plans to marry Danielle Foster.

Since then, police departments across the country have issued warnings to the public not to approach the “dangerous criminal” as they continue their search.

Miss Foster’s Facebook profile picture was temporarily changed to a photo of her pouting while Hawkins ate a slice of toast next to her.

Hawkins was tagged with four blue love hearts, according to MailOnline.

“It’s insane,” a source told the outlet.

“Danielle has four children and only met him while he was incarcerated.

She’s never seen him outside, so this photo has to be recent.

“Until now, the only photos she’s shared of him have been from his prison visits.”

Miss Foster changed her relationship status to show she was with Hawkins on July 5 last year, a year after he was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Hawkins was one of seven members of a south London gang sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison in June 2019.

They were known for ramming stores and ripping out ATMs, as well as burglarizing homes.

Their crime spree lasted from September 2017 until December 2018, when they were apprehended.

Hawkins and his accomplice McKay were caught on camera escaping from HMP Sudbury at 10.15 p.m. on October 10th.

They were said to be carrying two rucksacks, another bag, and a towel.

The two were then seen walking through the Peak District town of Ashbourne.

Hawkins has a medium build, stands 5ft 7ins tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His escape sparked a massive manhunt for him and appeared to be the catalyst for more escapes from the ‘low security’ jail.

Arsonist Adam Curtling, 35, broke free from prison just two days after Hawkins escaped.

Robert Shannon Smith, a violent drug dealer who was let out on a temporary license earlier this month, never returned.

HMP Sudbury, which houses 581 inmates, is a Category D prison, which means that inmates have been risk-assessed and are trusted not to flee.

Miss Foster is not linked to any criminal activity.

Derbyshire Police has been contacted for comment by Brinkwire.