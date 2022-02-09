In a fatal horse-and-buggy crash in Pennsylvania, a woman was sentenced to prison.

After pleading guilty to vehicular homicide and DUI for crashing into a horse-and-buggy last year and killing a teen, a Franklin County woman will serve at least three months in prison.

According to online court dockets, Tabitha Foultz, a Greencastle resident, was sentenced on the two charges on Tuesday.

If she isn’t paroled, she could serve up to 29 months in prison, or just under two and a half years.

As part of her sentence, the 21-year-old is prohibited from using drugs or alcohol and will undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.

Foultz struck the horse-and-buggy around 8:45 a.m. on March 3, 2021, in the 1200 block of Ritner Highway (Route 11) in Southampton Township, according to police.

When police arrived, a 14-year-old was ejected from the buggy and lying on the road.

According to court documents, a 6-year-old was also seriously injured, and the buggy was “severely damaged.”

The 14-year-old died from blunt force trauma after three days in the hospital, according to court documents.

The night before the crash, Foultz admitted to taking amphetamines, and marijuana was discovered in her system.

Her claim that she was using the social media app Snapchat while driving was corroborated by a search of her phone by investigators.

According to court documents, she eventually admitted to looking down at her phone for three minutes prior to the crash and not paying attention to the road at the time.

The plea agreement resulted in the dismissal of nine charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and multiple DUI counts.

