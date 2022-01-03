In a fiery single-vehicle accident in Ephrata, a Lancaster man was injured.

In a fiery single-vehicle crash in Ephrata, a Lancaster man was injured.

An early Sunday morning crash on US Route 222 in Ephrata, Lancaster County, injured a Lancaster man.

The vehicle was traveling southbound near the Ephrata US Route 322 exit around 12:30 a.m., according to Ephrata police.

It left the road and rolled over several times into the wooded area along the southbound lanes’ west side on Sunday.

The small Toyota sedan caught fire and came to rest on its roof in a small creek bed, according to police.

The car was engulfed in flames when police arrived.

Wilkin Valera, 23, of Lancaster, escaped the burning wreckage with minor injuries.

Valera was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash investigation is still ongoing.