In a final phone call with his brother, the British terrorist holding hostages at a Texas synagogue yelled, “I’ve come to die.”

In a final phone call with his brother, a British terrorist who held hostages at a synagogue yelled, “I’ve come to die.”

“I’m coming home in a body bag,” Malik Faisal Akram, 44, told Gulbar, 43, as he was being surrounded by a Swat team.

During the 11-minute rant, the jihadist called his captives “f*****g jews” before telling them not to cry at his funeral.

I’ve been praying to Allah for this for the past two years.

“I’m a bombshell.”

On Saturday, cops in Colleyville, Texas, stormed the building and fatally shot him.

His four hostages escaped with minor injuries.

Gulbar pleaded with his brother to give himself up in a recording that was posted online.

“I’d rather live one day as a lion than 100 years as a jackal,” screamed the father of six from Blackburn, Lancs.

“I’m going toe-to-toe with them, and they have the option of shooting me dead.”

Two men have been detained in Birmingham and Manchester.

On December 29, Akram, who was known to MI5 and had a criminal record, was allowed to fly to the United States.

“He’s destroyed himself and destroyed us,” his father Malik said.