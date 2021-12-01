In a fire in central Pennsylvania, a firefighter’s home was completely destroyed.

According to reports, a dog was killed and four people lost their homes in an overnight fire in Adams County.

According to a Facebook post on the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department’s page, the fire broke out around 2:09 a.m. at the Cumberland Township home of a firefighter.

The house is located on Solomon Road, in the 100 block.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the flames, which reportedly destroyed the home.

According to photojournalist Harrison Jones, a dog was rescued from the inside but died despite resuscitation efforts.

“After the fire was put out, crews worked for over three hours to thoroughly overhaul the structure, mopping up stubborn hotspots,” Jones said on Facebook.

The Red Cross is helping the four people who used to live at the house but are now homeless, according to Jones.

