In a foiled murder-for-hire plot, a ‘wannabe murderer’ is sentenced to state prison.

WILLIAMSPORT – A young man dubbed a “wannabe murderer” by a prosecutor was sentenced to state prison for his role in a foiled murder-for-hire plot in Lycoming County.

On Tuesday, Senior Judge Kenneth D Brown told Dillian Mikel Weaver, 20, that he is lucky that the police were alerted because if the plot had gone through, he could have faced life in prison.

Weaver was sentenced to 20 months to five years in state prison in accordance with a plea agreement, with the condition that he receive mental health counseling.

Weaver was one of three people charged in the assassination attempt on Howard Blackburn, the stepfather of his ex-girlfriend Angelina Grace Peluso.

In October, he pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit aggravated assault.

The April 2020 plot to assassinate Blackburn was foiled when Annette Marie Kriner, whom he had contacted to assist in the assassination, turned herself in to state police.

It led to a sting operation in which Weaver revealed his plan to an undercover trooper without realizing he was being recorded.

Peluso told police that the plot was hatched after Blackburn slapped and punched her after discovering her in bed with Weaver in his Trout Run neighborhood house.

On April 22, 2020, Kriner told police that Weaver came to her house and said he wanted Blackburn killed because he had raped his girlfriend two nights before.

Pelsuo admitted she had not been sexually assaulted by Blackburn when questioned.

She claimed she told Weaver a lie in order to enrage her stepfather.

Defense attorney George E Lepley Jr. stated that his client is aware that he may have been involved in the murder of an innocent man.

Brown read a portion of Blackburn’s impact statement, in which he stated that he is constantly looking over his shoulder and is considering relocating due to the incident’s impact on his wife and youngest daughter.

“He had the guts to do everything except the job itself,” said Assistant District Attorney K Michael Sullivan, describing Weaver as a “wannabe murderer.”

The judge must first…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.