‘In a good place’ – Dublin’s Covid breach won’t impact inter-county return, says GAA President

THE GAA PRESIDENT believes that Dublin’s training session which breached Covid-19 guidelines will not affect the return to inter-county activity — but another incident may.

Speaking on Red FM’s Big Red Bench this evening, Larry McCarthy said the planned return is “in a good place” despite recent reports of breaches of GAA and Government guidelines.

On Thursday morning, the Irish Independent published photos of Dublin players at an early-morning training session on Wednesday. It’s reported that at least nine players from the All-Ireland six-in-a-row winning side participated in the session at Innisfails GAA club in Balgriffin.

Afterwards, the GAA expressed “frustration and extreme disappointment” in a strongly-worded statement, while Dublin suspended manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks.

The Irish Examiner also reported on Tuesday that Gardaí were investigating possible breaches of Covid-19 regulations with training sessions held by a club in West Cork.

These reports of breaches came the week it was announced that collective senior inter-county training is permitted to resume from 19 April, with a regionalised National League expected to start in May.

A letter was also issued to club and county secretaries afterwards, warning them that counties who resume training early will be punished and potentially put the return to play “in serious jeopardy”.

While McCarthy believes all will proceed as planned at the minute, another county team breaching restrictions would put the return at risk.

“I don’t think honestly this particular incident is going to impact it,” he told Valerie Wheeler on the Cork radio station when asked about the Dublin breach.

“Now, if there was another one? Oh Lord, that would make it very difficult for us.