In a government trial, people were given movie tickets and shopping vouchers in exchange for eating healthy and exercising.

In a government trial, participants were given movie tickets and shopping vouchers in exchange for eating healthy and exercising.

Early next year, the government plans to launch a six-month pilot in Wolverhampton, with the goal of expanding it across the country if it proves successful.

A government pilot scheme to reduce obesity will reward people with movie tickets and clothing vouchers if they eat healthier foods and exercise more.

A new app, initially available only in Wolverhampton, will offer a variety of voucher and ticket incentives to people who can demonstrate they are leading healthier lifestyles, such as theme park passes, food vouchers, or gym passes.

HeadUp Systems is the company behind the app, and residents of the city can now sign up for it on the company’s website.

The pilot will begin early next year and last six months, with the possibility of being expanded across England if it proves successful.

Participants in the pilot will be given wrist-worn devices and access to an app that will generate personalised health recommendations, such as increasing their step count or eating more fruits and vegetables.

Users will earn points for good health that they can redeem for tickets and vouchers.

“This is an exciting opportunity to see how we can empower people to make healthy lifestyle changes, and I would encourage all adults in Wolverhampton to come forward and register their interest,” said Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

“Taking part will help us better understand how rewards can motivate people to make small changes in their daily lives that have a long-term positive impact on their health,” he explained.

Obesity-related illnesses cost the NHS £6 billion per year, and Covid has highlighted the magnitude of the problem, which disproportionately affects overweight people.

With nearly two-thirds of adults in England suffering from obesity, the program will focus on providing incentives and rewards for healthy behavior, such as increasing physical activity and eating better, in order to help people live healthier lives.

The pilot was chosen because Wolverhampton has a large population and a high obesity rate.

A third of the population is considered physically inactive, and the city has a lower-than-average number of adults eating their five-a-day.

The Leader of the City of Wolverhampton Council, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said:

