In a ‘high-risk’ legal gamble, Prince Andrew’s lawyers are looking for women “who can discredit Virginia.”

In a ‘high-stakes’ legal gamble, Prince Andrew’s lawyers are looking for women who can “discredit Virginia.”

In order to portray his accuser Virginia Giuffre as a sex trafficker, Prince Andrew’s lawyers are reportedly looking for female victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Carolyn Andriano claims she was recruited by Giuffre, nee Roberts, when she was 14 and trained to give sexual massages, and she believes the now-38-year-old should be sentenced the same as Maxwell.

According to reports, the Duke of York plans to have Andriano give sworn testimony under oath in order to discredit Giuffre’s role in Epstein and Maxwell’s child sex trafficking ring.

This strategy, however, could backfire badly for the prince, as Andriano recently confirmed claims that Giuffre had sex with Andrew when she was just 17 at Maxwell’s London home.

“It’s potentially a double-edged sword,” a source familiar with the duke’s strategy told The New York Times.

Andrew’s lawyers are also looking for other women who Giuffre may have recruited while they were minors.

“Anyone and everyone who has information relevant to these allegations,” a source close to the Duke told Infosurhoy.

Andriano testified against Maxwell in December in New York during her trial for underage sex charges.

She told the jury she first met Maxwell and Epstein in 2001 at their Palm Beach villa after a friend, Giuffre, asked if she wanted to “go make some money.”

She gave more details about her story in an interview with the Daily Mail last month, waiving her right to anonymity.

“I was big-breasted at 14 years old, and when I was made up, I could pass for 21,” she said.

“I did my own make-up, but Virginia outfitted me.”

She dressed me in these revealing shorts with a spaghetti-strap top that exposed all of my cleavage.

“All she said was, ‘Don’t say your age, whatever you do.’

And I didn’t even inquire as to why.

“I agreed to go along with it.”

Andriano claimed that she and Giuffre had sex with Epstein after giving him a nude massage.

“I didn’t know what to do or say or where to go,” she explained, “so I sat on the couch and watched until it was over.”

“Virginia gave her a look to say it was a great session, and that’s when Maxwell asked for my phone number,” Andriano claims.

We’d like to talk to and interview anyone with information about these allegations.

Andriano claims she was paid (dollar)300 for the massage and returned to the…

