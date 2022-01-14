In a high school yearbook photo, a top US politician appears UNRECOGNIZABLE – but can YOU find him?

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas looks completely different in his yearbook photo, which was taken decades before he ran for president.

The then-fresh-faced 17-year-old stated that he wanted to pursue a political career and that he aspired to become president.

“Upon graduation, Ted hopes to attend Princeton University and major in Political Science and Economics,” according to a biographical note in his yearbook.

“After that, he wants to go to law school (possibly Harvard) and build a successful practice.”

Cruz, who attended a Bible-centered private school in Houston, revealed his political ambitions, including his desire to run for President one day.

Cruz said in a 1988 video that resurfaced during his failed 2016 presidential campaign, “Aspirations” Is that like sweat on my buttocks?

“Well, my ambition is to, I don’t know, star in a teen t** film like that guy who played Horatio in Malibu Bikini Beach Shop?”

“Apart from that, rule the world.”

Dominance over the entire globe

Yes, you are in charge of everything.

“It’s all about being wealthy, powerful, and all that.”

Cruz stated in his 2015 autobiography “A Time for a Truth” that he was tired of being a nerd in school.

According to The Guardian, he was also suspended from high school for several days for going to a party, drinking, and smoking marijuana, according to the book.

Cruz, on the other hand, was a three-sport athlete who also served as class president twice.

“He was very well-liked by the teachers and his classmates, and was generally considered a prodigy,” according to John Fuex, who was a year below Cruz.

English teacher Elsa Jean Looser, on the other hand, described the Texan as a “dream student.”

“We all knew he had political ambitions simply by the direction he was taking,” she continued.

Cruz’s given name is Rafael Edward Cruz, which he inherited from his father.

He admitted in his book that when he was 13 years old, he decided to stop going by Rafael.

Felito was his most common moniker.

“The problem with that name was that it sounded like every major corn chip on the market,” Cruz wrote.

Other young children were delighted to point out Fritos, Cheetos, Doritos, and Tostitos.

“I’d had enough of being teased.”

‘You know, you could change your name,’ my mother suggested one day.

Other options exist.”

Raph, Ralph, Edward, Eddie, and Ted were some of his mother’s suggestions.

“That was a startling concept,” Cruz said.

It had never occurred to me that I could contribute anything…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.