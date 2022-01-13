In a highly emotional summit, the Queen takes away HRH and military titles from Prince Andrew, her ‘favourite son,’ amid allegations of sex assault.

In a highly emotional summit, the Queen removes HRH and military titles from Prince Andrew, her ‘favourite son,’ amid sex assault allegations.

After summoning Prince Andrew to Windsor Castle, the Queen announced that he would be stripped of all of his royal and military titles.

As he was driven in to see his mother, the disgraced Duke, 61, looked ashen-faced. He is facing a possible sex-case trial in the United States.

Insiders say Her Majesty’s decision to downgrade Andrew, her “favourite son,” to a “private citizen” was one of the most difficult in her 70-year reign.

She had spoken to senior royals earlier, including Charles and William, who urged her to act quickly.

During a 90-minute ceremony, the Queen stripped Andrew of his royal and military titles.

Following family discussions about the “Andrew issue,” the historic decision was made.

She summoned her “favourite son” to Windsor Castle at 11.30 a.m. before effectively removing him from the Royal Family.

He must now stop using the style His Royal Highness in an official capacity after humiliating the Queen.

Other family members, such as his sister Anne, will be given his titles.

According to a source close to Andrew, he will continue to fight in his civil case with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused when she was 17 years old.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” the source insisted, “and the Duke will continue to defend himself against these allegations.”

After Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that he must stand trial in the United States, Andrew is seeking an out-of-court settlement for Ms Giuffre. The amount could be up to £10 million, which is the amount he will receive from the sale of his chalet in Verbier, Switzerland.

“The Duke of York’s ­military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen with the Queen’s approval and agreement,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released at 5 p.m. yesterday.

“The Duke of York will continue to refrain from performing any public functions and will defend this case as a private citizen.”

The Queen, according to the Sun, drafted the statement herself and was adamant about not including any emotional overtones.

It means he will lose 12 military titles that he had put on hold after his car-crash BBC Newsnight interview in November 2019.

After 152 veterans signed an open letter urging the Queen to strip her middle son of “all his military ranks and titles” due to his ties to sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the decision was made.

“Were this any other senior military officer, it is inconceivable that he would still be in post,” the letter said.

Andrew’s honorary title of Colonel of the Grenadier is revoked…

