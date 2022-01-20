In a historic first, Biden nominates a Muslim woman to be a federal judge.

In a historic first, Biden names a Muslim woman as a federal judge.

If Nusrat Jahan Choudhury is confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first Bangladeshi-American to serve on a federal bench.

WASHINGTON D.C.

The White House announced Wednesday that US President Joe Biden will nominate the first Muslim-American woman to serve as a federal judge, as part of his ongoing effort to diversify the federal judiciary.

Since 2020, Nusrat Jahan Choudhury has been the legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Illinois chapter, and she has worked for the organization in various capacities since 2008.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia University and graduated from Yale Law School.

Choudhury would become not only the first Muslim-American woman but also the first Bangladeshi-American to serve on the federal bench if she is confirmed by the Senate, according to the White House.

She’d be the second Muslim-American federal judge in the United States.

Biden has proposed eight nominees, the 13th batch since the president took office in January 2021.

Biden has nominated a total of 83 federal judges.

Judge Ana Isabel de Alba, the first Latina and only the second Latino judge on the Eastern District of California, is among the other nominees.

Nina Nin-Yuen Wang would be the United States District Court for the District of Colorado’s second Asian-American judge.