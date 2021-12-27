In a horrific hit-and-run in Wilton Manors, Florida, a car plows into a group of children, killing two and injuring three more.

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle plowed into two children, killing one and injuring three others.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the tragedy in Wilton Manors, Florida.

The children were struck by a speeding driver who went around a stopped Broward bus, according to witnesses.

Witnesses reported that the driver fled the scene after striking the children.

According to Local 10, two of the children died at the scene, while the other three were transported to a local hospital.

According to the outlet, one of the children is in critical condition and the other two are in stable condition.

Authorities in the area advised motorists to avoid the 2400 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue, which was the scene of the accident.

The identities of the victims, as well as their ages, have yet to be revealed.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.