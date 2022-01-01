In a horrific New Year’s Eve crash, a woman in her 30s was killed and a man was seriously injured.

In a terrifying New Year’s Eve crash, a woman in her 30s was killed and a man was seriously injured.

A WOMAN in her thirties was killed in a New Year’s Eve horror crash, while a man in his twenties suffered serious injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident in Marlborough, Wiltshire, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other car’s driver, a man in his early twenties, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The road is still closed as a result of the forensic collision investigation.

“The families of those involved in this incident have been notified, and family liaison officers are assisting them,” a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.

“At this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts are with them,” she added.

We respectfully request that their privacy be respected.

“Emergency services are still on the scene, and both directions of the road are currently closed.

At around 3.30 p.m. today, emergency personnel were called to the B4192 between Whittonditch and Knighton.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage should call 101 and quote log 189 from today, December 31.”