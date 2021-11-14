In a long-running prison battle between Ecuadorian gangs, at least 68 inmates have died.

A long prison battle between Ecuadorian gangs has resulted in the deaths of at least 68 inmates.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A long gunfight between rival gangs inside Ecuador’s largest prison killed at least 68 inmates and injured 25 others on Saturday, authorities said, adding that clashes were still uncontrollable hours later at the Litoral Penitentiary, which was recently the scene of the country’s worst prison bloodbath.

The killing began before dawn at a prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s coastal city, in what officials described as the latest outbreak of fighting between prison gangs linked to international drug cartels.

Videos circulating on social media showed bodies lying on the ground inside the prison, some of which were burned.

Inmates “tried to dynamite a wall to get into Pavilion 2 to carry out a massacre” during the initial fighting, which lasted eight hours.

“They also burned mattresses to try to drown (their opponents) in smoke,” said Pablo Arosemena, the governor of Guayas province.

Arosemena stated, “We are fighting against drug trafficking.”

“It’s a difficult situation.”

“We have information that new clashes are reported in the Litoral Penitentiary… inmates from Hall 12 attacked those from Hall 7, attempting to take control,” presidential spokesman Carlos Jijón said late in the afternoon.

He said about 700 officers were on the scene, with a contingent inside the prison, trying to keep the situation under control.

He didn’t say whether authorities had retaken control of the compound or if there were any new casualties.

The bloodshed occurred less than two months after gang fighting at the prison, which houses more than 8,000 inmates, claimed the lives of 119 people.

The police chief, Gen.

Drones flew over the chaos early in the day, revealing that inmates in three pavilions were armed with guns and explosives, according to Tanya Varela.

Weapons and ammunition are allegedly smuggled into prisons via supply vehicles and occasionally drones, according to authorities.

The prison violence occurs in the midst of President Guillermo Lasso’s declaration of a national state of emergency in October, which gives security forces more power to combat drug trafficking and other crimes.

