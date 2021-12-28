In a major victory for alien hunters, Joe Biden signs a bill into law that establishes a new UFO investigation unit in the United States, as well as a defense bill worth (dollar)770 billion.

In a major victory for alien hunters, Joe Biden signs a bill into law that establishes a new UFO investigation unit in the US, as well as a defense bill worth (dollar)770 billion.

The new X-Files-style unit will conduct on-the-ground UFO investigations, investigating any “threat” posed by the craft and supervising any attempts to “capture” them.

The unit must report its findings to Congress in annual and biannual briefings and reports, as required by the legislation, which was part of a (dollar)770 billion defense spending package.

They have been given the task of responding quickly to military UFO sightings and conducting investigations in accordance with recently passed legislation.

It will look into whether the strange craft circling the US military is unidentified Russian or Chinese technology or something more alien.

The office will also provide updates on “any efforts to capture or exploit” the phenomenon, as well as assess “health-related effects” on humans who have come into contact with the objects.

Every year on October 31, unclassified reports on the phenomenon must be made public.

The office will be jointly established by the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI), forming an important link between the intelligence and military communities.

UFOs have progressed from being dismissed as a fringe conspiracy theory to a serious national security debate in Washington.

In recent years, US intelligence officials and military personnel have all spoken out about the strange phenomenon.

And, according to a Pentagon report released earlier this year, 144 military sightings since 2004 have remained unsolved.

It follows a slew of leaked videos from 2017 depicting encounters between US navy pilots and mysterious objects such as the TicTac.

The video and subsequent revelations of a quiet — but now defunct — investigation into them piqued lawmakers’ and the public’s interest.

The opening of the new office has been widely hailed by UFO enthusiasts.

It will enable a much more thorough investigation of the UAP (unidentified aerial phenomen) problem that has been plaguing US service personnel.

It also adds to calls for the UK to be transparent about its own UFO investigations, as the Ministry of Defence has consistently stated that it has no interest in the subject.

“This is the most significant piece of legislation on the subject to emerge from the United States in recent history.”

“It will allow a much more thorough investigation of the UAP issue affecting US service personnel, with regular updates to elected officials and hopefully more transparency than has previously been the case,” UAPMedia UK told Infosurhoy.

