In a man’s overdose death in 2020, a suspect is on the loose.

A suspect is on the loose in a man’s overdose death in 2020.

Upper Allen police are looking for Chandler Hernandez, who was charged with death by drug delivery last month after a 20-year-old man died of an overdose in a hotel room in 2020.

Chandler Hernandez, 25, was charged with felony death by drug delivery and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver by police.

In December, he was arrested and charged.

1. However, he has not appeared in court.

On Friday, police released a statement requesting assistance in locating him.

At around 9:15 p.m. on September 18, 2020, officers were called to a room at the Econo Lodge at 650 Gettysburg Road, where they discovered Dakota Owen in cardiac arrest.

Owen was pronounced dead after police attempted to save his life but were unsuccessful.

“Acute fentanyl toxicity,” according to the coroner, was his cause of death.

According to court records, police searched the room and discovered drugs, paraphernalia, and fentanyl.

According to court records, the woman who called 911 stated that she was in the room with Owen when he passed out and that Owen had bought fentanyl from Hernandez earlier that day.

Hernandez’ phone and Owen’s phone were both in an area that encompassed Hernandez’ home at the same time on Sept.

11:45 a.m., 18 p.m., 18 p.m., 18 p.

According to court records, the alleged meeting occurred after Hernandez and Owen exchanged four phone calls between 6:28 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

MORE INFO:

In a Dauphin County hotel, a 14-year-old boy dies from an overdose of fentanyl he purchased for a woman.