In a manual car, there are seven things you should never do, including leaving your hand on the gear stick and coasting to save gas.

In a manual car, there are seven things you should never do, including leaving your hand on the gear stick and coasting to save fuel.

DRIVERS MAY BE CAUSING SERIOUS DAMAGE TO THEIR CARS WITHOUT BEING AWARENESS.

Little habits that appear harmless could cause long-term damage to their vehicles and result in costly repairs.

Although the majority of electric cars are automatic, many of the cars on the UK’s roads are manual.

Many of the UK’s bad habits when driving a manual car could be harming vital components like the engine and clutch.

Do you think twice about using your clutch when it’s not necessary?

You don’t want that part of your car to break down on you.

The RAC has compiled a list of the top seven things not to do in a manual car.

Many of their big no’s are things that drivers do without thinking about, but they need to be aware of the potential consequences.

It is always preferable to put the car in neutral and apply the handbrake when approaching a red light.

Leaving the car in gear increases the clutch’s effort.

When the lights change, many drivers will leave their car in gear in order to make a quick getaway, but this is not the best option for the car.

Many drivers will unconsciously leave their hand on the gear stick.

However, this could be harming the stick.

Extra pressure on the stick may be applied, which may result in component wear and tear over time.

To be safe in the future, keep both hands on the wheel unless shifting gears.

When stopping on a hill, make sure you’re not allowing your car to roll back down the hill.

Extra pressure applied to the clutch biting point may keep the car stationary, but it can damage the clutch disc and engine’s pressure plate.

The handbrake is the best option.

When the engine revs are low, don’t floor the vehicle.

Instead, gradually increase the speed and change gears along the way before adding more pressure to the accelerator pedal.

If you’re a seasoned driver, you’ll already have the confidence in your vehicle to pull this off.

You don’t want to put your engine under any additional strain.

Keeping your foot on the clutch pedal for long periods of time can cause it to wear out.

It’s not a good resting place for your foot, even if you think you’re not applying any pressure to the pedal.

Regardless, your foot will press the clutch down, causing friction where it isn’t needed.

