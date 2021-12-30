In a Marks and Spencers Boxing Day haul, a bargain shopper from Glasgow saves over £500.

In a Boxing Day haul at Marks and Spencers, a bargain shopper from Glasgow saves over £500.

Megan Ayr, from Glasgow, posted on a bargain hunting Facebook page that she had spent £578.80 in a shopping spree at MandS and Superdrug for just £73.40.

According to the Manchester Evening News, she saved £3 on a £3 chocolate cake and £55 on a £55 turkey.

Disney body sprays were reduced from £12 to £2 at Superdrug, as were lip kits from £20 to £2, Carmex from £10 to £2, and Cocoa Brown from £7.99 to just 40p.

Megan, who belongs to the BandM Bargains, Money Saving Deals, and Discount Codes group, recently posted about her shop.

“Have a wonderful Christmas,” she wrote.

Megan’s shopping list and price breakdown are below.”

After all of the reductions, Megan saved £505.40 in total.

In the comments, some people were enraged by Megan’s savings, while others defended her for being a smart shopper.

“Leave some for others,” Susan Lee said.

“It’s all about money.”

“But what do you need it all for?” Lucy Richards wondered.

“If everyone got one or two, those who didn’t get any would have had a chance to get some.”

“Great bargains, or at least some of them.

I just think it’s a little self-centered.”

“Did you buy it on the cheap or because you needed it?” Lorraine Davenport inquired.

“Some people appear to buy everything on the shelves for a low price, leaving nothing for those on a tight budget.”

Others, on the other hand, quickly defended Megan and praised her for spotting bargains.