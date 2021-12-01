In a massive breakthrough, a British MH370 expert claims to have discovered the EXACT SPOT where the doomed plane crashed.

In a major breakthrough, a British MH370 expert claims to have discovered the EXACT SPOT where the doomed plane crashed.

A BRITISH engineer says he is “very confident” he has located the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

In 2014, a Malaysia Airlines plane carrying 239 people vanished while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Richard Godfrey has been developing new tracking technology in an attempt to solve one of history’s greatest aviation mysteries.

He claims the system, which uses radio signals as “tripwires,” assisted him in locating the jet, which he claims is 13,000 feet below the ocean’s surface.

The plane is about 1,200 miles west of Perth, Australia, at the base of the Broken Ridge, an underwater plateau with a volcano and ravines in the south-eastern Indian Ocean, according to Godfrey.

He told Australia’s 7News that the crash occurred as a result of a “hijacking” by pilot Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, which he described as an “act of terrorism.”

The pilot “decided to divert his aircraft and make it disappear in one of the most remote places on the planet,” according to the British report.

The new tracking system, known as the Weak Signal Propagation Reporter (WSPR), is described as a “bunch of tripwires that work in every direction over the horizon to the other side of the globe,” according to the engineer.

Godfrey combined the new technology with data from the plane’s satellite communications system.

“The two systems can be used together to detect, identify, and locate MH370 during its flight path into the Southern Indian Ocean,” he explained.

The British pilot claims he has located the missing plane, which he claims crashed at 8.19 a.m.

“We have a lot of data from the satellite,” he continued, “we have oceanography, drift analysis, Boeing performance data, and now this new technology.”

“They all point to the same spot in the Indian Ocean.”

According to reports, Ocean Infinity missed the Broken Ridge location by only 28 kilometers in 2018.

The area was, however, included in the 2016 search, according to 7News.

Last month, Godfrey addressed allegations that pilot Shah simulated a flight into the Indian Ocean at home, “to the point of fuel exhaustion.”

“The analysis of Microsoft Flight simulator data discovered on Zaharie Shah’s extensive home flight computer setup by Victor Iannello and Yves Guillaume is a smoking gun,” he said.

“Zaharie Shah simulated a single flight from Kuala Lumpur to the southern Indian Ocean’s point of fuel exhaustion via the Malacca Strait.”

33 pieces of debris have been discovered in six countries since 2014, including South Africa and Madagascar, according to experts.

