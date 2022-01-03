In a matchup of Harrisburg natives, Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals defeated Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Chase Edmonds wins the battle of Harrisburg natives by a score of 1-0.

• Click here to subscribe to INFOSURHOY’s new high school sports newsletter.

That’s because Edmonds, a former CD East standout, was instrumental in the Arizona Cardinals’ 25-22 victory over Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

During the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 14, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) reaches to tackle Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2).

Arlington, Texas, February 2, 2022

(Ron Jenkins/AP Photo)

Arizona ended a three-game losing streak and improved to 11-5 on the season with the win, and Edmonds, the team’s diminutive running back, played a key role.

After getting the start because James Conner was out, he finished with 92 yards rushing and 29 receiving on five catches.

Micah Parsons (11) of the Dallas Cowboys rushes against Josh Jones (79) of the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan.

Arlington, Texas, on February 2, 2022.

(Photo courtesy of Ron Jenkins, AP)

Parsons came into the game needing just one sack to tie his rookie record of 14, but the Cardinals and their fast quarterback Kyler Murray were able to keep him from tying it.

He had a total of five tackles at the end of the game.

Dallas rallied late in the game to make it close.

Dak Prescott threw touchdown passes to Cedric Wilson and Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter, but it was a 38-yard field goal from Matt Prater that sealed the win for the Cardinals, who were able to run out the clock after the Prescott-Cooper connection with 4:49 remaining.

@SportsByBLinder is Brian Linder’s Twitter handle.