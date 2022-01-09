In a missile attack on a Yemeni fuel station, four civilians were killed.

Several others were injured in the southern Shabwah governorate after a ballistic missile attack.

Yemen’s capital, ADEN

The country’s official news agency reported late Thursday that four civilians were killed in a missile attack by Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a fuel station in Yemen’s southern Shabwah governorate.

According to Saba News Agency, several people were hurt in the attack.

Yemen’s Ministry of Legal Affairs and Human Rights condemned the attack, which resulted in civilian deaths.

According to the agency, the injured are in critical condition, and the death toll is expected to rise.

During a meeting of Yemeni army commanders on Wednesday, the Houthis launched a missile attack on an official’s home in the Asilan district of Shabwah.

Twelve soldiers guarding the meeting died in the attack, and many more were injured.

In retaliation for the Saudi-led coalition’s assault on Yemen, the Houthi rebel group regularly launches rocket and drone attacks on Saudi territory.

Since 2014, when Houthi rebels took control of much of the country, including Sanaa, Yemen has been engulfed in violence and instability.

According to UN estimates, a Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring Yemen’s government has exacerbated the situation, resulting in one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with nearly 80% of the population, or about 30 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation.

Merve Berker contributed to this piece.