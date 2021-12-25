In a moving Christmas message, the Queen pays tribute to her ‘beloved Philip’ while reflecting on loss during the pandemic.

In a moving Christmas message, the Queen pays tribute to her ‘beloved Philip,’ reflecting on loss during the pandemic.

The monarch said she understood how difficult Christmas would be for families who have lost loved ones this year, and that she and her family missed the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen delivered a personal and moving Christmas Day message, reflecting on a year of personal grief following the death of her husband in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen said there was “one familiar laugh missing” and that his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him” in what is likely to be regarded as her most public tribute to her “beloved Philip” since his death in April.

She said she understood why families who had lost loved ones this year would have a difficult time celebrating Christmas, adding that she and her family missed the Duke of Edinburgh but that he would “want us to enjoy Christmas.”

The annual broadcast was taped last week, ahead of the Queen’s decision to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle rather than at Sandringham in Norfolk, as a “precautionary” measure in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

On that day, she was joined by the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Queen has agreed to hold a service of thanksgiving for the duke’s life next spring, according to Buckingham Palace, though the date and guest list have yet to be set.

The Queen praised Charles and Camilla, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in her pre-recorded message.

She made no mention of Prince Andrew, her middle son, or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Lilibet, the Sussexes’ daughter, was mentioned as one of four great-grandchildren due in 2021.

The festive message, however, was dedicated to the Queen’s long-serving consort, who died in April at the age of 99.

“Although Christmas is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” the monarch said, seated behind a desk adorned with a single photograph of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh taken in 2007 to commemorate their 60th wedding anniversary.

“This year, in particular, I see why.”

A sapphire chrysanthemum brooch worn on her honeymoon in 1947 is pinned to the head of state’s Christmas dress.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

