In a moving Christmas message, the Queen pays tribute to her ‘beloved Philip’ while reflecting on loss during the pandemic.

In a moving Christmas message, the Queen pays tribute to her ‘beloved Philip,’ reflecting on loss during the pandemic.
The monarch said she understood how difficult Christmas would be for families who have lost loved ones this year, and that she and her family missed the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Queen delivered a personal and moving Christmas Day message, reflecting on a year of personal grief following the death of her husband in the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queen said there was “one familiar laugh missing” and that his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him” in what is likely to be regarded as her most public tribute to her “beloved Philip” since his death in April.
She said she understood why families who had lost loved ones this year would have a difficult time celebrating Christmas, adding that she and her family missed the Duke of Edinburgh but that he would “want us to enjoy Christmas.”
The annual broadcast was taped last week, ahead of the Queen’s decision to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle rather than at Sandringham in Norfolk, as a “precautionary” measure in the face of rising coronavirus cases.
On that day, she was joined by the Prince of Wales and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Queen has agreed to hold a service of thanksgiving for the duke’s life next spring, according to Buckingham Palace, though the date and guest list have yet to be set.
The Queen praised Charles and Camilla, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in her pre-recorded message.
She made no mention of Prince Andrew, her middle son, or the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Lilibet, the Sussexes’ daughter, was mentioned as one of four great-grandchildren due in 2021.
The festive message, however, was dedicated to the Queen’s long-serving consort, who died in April at the age of 99.
“Although Christmas is a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones,” the monarch said, seated behind a desk adorned with a single photograph of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh taken in 2007 to commemorate their 60th wedding anniversary.
“This year, in particular, I see why.”
A sapphire chrysanthemum brooch worn on her honeymoon in 1947 is pinned to the head of state’s Christmas dress.
The Queen’s Christmas Day message in full
“Although it’s a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones.
“This year, especially, I understand why.
“But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world.
“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity and capacity to squeeze fun out of any situation – were all irrepressible.
“That mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him.
“But life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings – and as much as I and my family miss him, I know he would want us to enjoy Christmas.
“We felt his presence as we, like millions around the world, readied ourselves for Christmas.
“While Covid again means we can’t celebrate quite as we may have wished, we can still enjoy the many happy traditions.
“Be it the singing of carols – as long as the tune is well known – decorating the tree, giving and receiving presents, or watching a favourite film where we already know the ending, it’s no surprise that families so often treasure their Christmas routines.
“We see our own children and their families embrace the roles, traditions and values that mean so much to us, as these are passed from one generation to the next, sometimes being updated for changing times.
“I see it in my own family and it is a source of great happiness.
“Prince Philip was always mindful of this sense of passing the baton.
“That’s why he created The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which offers young people throughout the Commonwealth and beyond the chance of exploration and adventure.
“It remains an astonishing success, grounded in his faith in the future.
“He was also an early champion of taking seriously our stewardship of the environment, and I am proud beyond words that his pioneering work has been taken on and magnified by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William – admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP climate change summit in Glasgow.
“Next summer, we look forward to the Commonwealth Games.
“The baton is currently travelling the length and breadth of the Commonwealth, heading towards Birmingham, a beacon of hope on its journey.
“It will be a chance to celebrate the achievements of athletes and the coming-together of like-minded nations.
“And February, just six weeks from now, will see the start of my Platinum Jubilee year, which I hope will be an opportunity for people everywhere to enjoy a sense of togetherness, a chance to give thanks for the enormous changes of the last 70 years – social, scientific and cultural – and also to look ahead with confidence.
“I am sure someone somewhere today will remark that Christmas is a time for children.
“It’s an engaging truth, but only half the story.
“Perhaps it’s truer to say that Christmas can speak to the child within us all.
“Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not.
“And for me and my family, even with one familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy in Christmas, as we have the chance to reminisce, and see anew the wonder of the festive season through the eyes of our young children, of whom we were delighted to welcome four more this year.
“They teach us all a lesson – just as the Christmas story does – that in the birth of a child, there is a new dawn with endless potential.
“It is this simplicity of the Christmas story that makes it so universally appealing, simple happenings that formed the starting point of the life of Jesus — a man whose teachings have been handed down from generation to generation, and have been the bedrock of my faith.
“His birth marked a new beginning.
“As the carol says: ‘The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.’
“I wish you all a very happy Christmas.”