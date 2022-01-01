In a Muslim cemetery in Germany, Islamophobic vandals desecrate gravestones.

The attack is a “new indicator of sick Islamophobic mentality that has been on the rise,” according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to police, about 30 headstones in a Muslim cemetery in the northwestern German city of Iserlohn have been damaged.

According to prosecutors and the Hagen police department, the incident occurred late Friday or early Saturday.

Authorities have issued a public appeal for anyone who witnessed the vandalism or has information that could assist the investigation.

The attack comes as Germany has seen an alarming rise in Islamophobic crimes in recent years.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, expressed “sadness” over the incident.

The attack on New Year’s Eve was described as “a new indicator of sick Islamophobic mentality that has been on the rise, especially in Europe, and even targets Muslim cemeteries,” according to the report.

The ministry urged officials to track down the “perpetrators of this heinous attack” and bring them to justice, saying they “deserve the punishment they deserve.”

Authorities were also asked to “take the necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring,” according to the letter.

According to the recently released “European Islamophobia Report 2020,” Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office recorded 901 Islamophobic crimes in 2020.

During the same year, eighteen anti-Islam protests were held in Germany, with 16 of them organized by the racist PEGIDA movement.

According to the report, online Islamophobia increased in 2020 as a result of coronavirus lockdowns and life being shut down across Europe.