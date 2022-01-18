In a new BBC documentary called Dinosaurs: The Final Day, Sir David Attenborough will look into the extinction of dinosaurs.

The fossilised creatures discovered at the site, which are buried in a crumbly layer of rock, have been preserved in such detail that they may help to provide a clearer picture of the period just before the dinosaurs were wiped out by an asteroid.

Visual effects will be used to “immerse” the 95-year-old presenter in the Late Cretaceous period, bringing to life the creatures that once roamed the earth.

For the one-off film Dinosaurs: The Final Day, Sir David will investigate fossil finds from a dig site at Tanis, a prehistoric graveyard hidden in the low hills of North Dakota.

Sir David will join a panel of experts and follow the dig team as they use cutting-edge visualisation and scanning techniques to reveal fossilised secrets that would otherwise be hidden to the naked eye.

“Dinosaurs were among nature’s most extraordinary creatures, dominating the planet for more than 150 million years before becoming extinct,” he explained.

“Tanis could provide an unprecedented window into the lives of the last dinosaurs, as well as a minute-by-minute account of what happened when the asteroid hit.”

The announcement comes after the start of the presenter’s new BBC series The Green Planet, which has seen him explore some of the wacky and wonderful behaviors in plant life around the world, featuring plants battling it out to grow and survive in harsh conditions all over the world.

“Plants fight each other, plants strangle each other, and you can actually see that happening,” Sir David said of their behavior.

“All of a sudden, you notice a plant putting out a tendril.”

You can see it trying to find its victim now that you know it can’t see, and when it does, it wraps it around quickly and strangles it.

“It’s a tough nut to crack.”

When the crew on the project met the nonagenarian broadcaster, they were blown away.

