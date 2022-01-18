In a new documentary, Lady Victoria Hervey claims she was used as “bait” by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein and Maxwell were compared to ‘Batman and Robin,’ and the socialite expressed hope that her imprisoned former friend would ‘name names’ in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Lady Victoria Hervey, a British socialite, claims that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein used her as “bait” while Ghislaine Maxwell went “fishing” for young girls on his behalf.

The 44-year-old aristocrat is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol and a former friend of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking on Epstein’s behalf last month.

She compared Epstein and Maxwell to “Batman and Robin” in a new ITV documentary airing Tuesday evening, adding, “They were a double act.”

I don’t believe Jeffrey could have accomplished anything without Ghislaine’s help.”

“I think he just sat back and sort of waited for her to go fishing and find however many girls were needed to entertain his friends,” she told Ranvir Singh, the host of Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile.

I believe I was essentially used as bait.

“You know, looking back, I was really young and naive, and she’s entertaining these big businessmen,” she says.

Of course, I didn’t realize it at the time, but looking back…”

Lady Victoria told Lorraine in advance of the documentary that Maxwell was a “victim who became the accomplice” and that she “changed sides” as her relationship with Epstein progressed.

“It was a lot easier for her to approach other women because she was a female, and girls would feel less intimidated and scared than a man, where it would have been a lot more obvious in that respect,” she said.

“I had fun, I guess, at the time, and I was so naive,” the socialite said when asked if she felt “used” by Epstein and Maxwell.

People in my situation at the time, because we were so young, were bound to be exploited.

I’m well aware that I was one of the lucky ones.

“Aside from the feeling that there were video cameras in the apartment… it was just dinner parties and social gatherings, and everything seemed to be a lot of fun at the time.”

“It’s the early 2000s, and no one knows what’s going on.”

