In a new ‘dream job,’ get paid to shop in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl.

This could be the job for you if you’re always looking for a bargain in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl – it’s a job for the professional shoppers among us!

A popular discount voucher website is looking for seasoned bargain hunters to join their ranks as the world’s first ‘Middle Aisle Shoppers.’

WeThrift will recruit the Middle Aisle Shoppers based on research the company conducted on the most valuable food and supermarket brand merchandise from the previous decade.

Each Middle Aisle Shopper will work flexibly, remotely, and as a freelancer, and will be given £500 to spend on a specific number of products when a new one is released, such as Lidl branded socks.

If their local store sells out, the professional shopper’s main goal is to ensure that consumers from other parts of the UK can purchase limited edition products at the same price as seen in Lidl and Aldi through the site.

WeThrift.com also found that KFC’merch’ has the highest resale value, with items like Funko Pop Colonel Sanders figurines and Pop-Pez sweet dispensers fetching £47.25 on average, followed by Lidl at £27.66 and Sainsbury’s at £19.98.

With an average resell price of £12.25, Greggs came in fourth on the list, while Aldi came in fifth at £11.53.

WeThrift looked at eBay pricing data for products across a number of big brands in the UK, tracking the average cost of ‘Buy It Now’ prices, to come up with the list of the most valuable brand merchandise.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have access to a computer or smartphone, and be able to travel to a Lidl, Aldi, or Sainsbury’s store.

Successful candidates will be chosen by February 18th, after applications close on February 11th.

“In the UK, we know that people have an affinity for reselling products, whether it’s old sofas, secondhand trainers, or Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot plush toy, if there’s a buck to be made, entrepreneurial British people will be selling it,” said Nick Drewe, founder of WeThrift.

“However, if a product is particularly popular in one area, hundreds of people may be left out.”

We want to make sure that everyone has a chance to succeed.

