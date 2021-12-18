In a new dream job, you can get paid to watch TikTok DIY hack videos for cash.

If you enjoy watching TikTok for tips on how to improve your home or can’t get enough of the latest DIY-tok hacks, this new job might be right for you.

Do you, like us, get sucked into endless TikTok rabbit holes? Do you appreciate DIY TikTok?

This might be the perfect job for you.

MaterialsMarket.com, a UK-based marketplace that connects professional and hobbyist builders with suppliers, is looking for a ‘TikTok Hack Reviewer’ for £50 per hour.

The ‘TikTok Hack Reviewer’ will be expected to keep an eye out for trending hacks involving DIY, construction, and hands-on crafts and record them for their employer.

They must then compile a list of the most popular videos containing potentially useful hacks and submit it to MaterialsMarket.com.

After receiving the list of TikTok hacks, Materials Market’s team will evaluate each one and provide advice to aspiring DIYers, including how useful each hack is and whether it offers a viable and reliable solution.

The marketplace wants to improve its on-site content and give users ideas for DIY and home improvement projects they can try at home.

The ‘TikTok Hack Reviewer’ can work up to ten hours per week and will be chosen in early January, with the position being filled shortly after.

You’ll even be reimbursed for a month’s worth of WiFi usage!

“We’ve all seen hacks online – especially DIY hacks – that can be useful but also ones that aren’t reliable at all and can result in disaster!” said Samuel Hunt, co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com.

“I am confident that this will be a dream job for many people, especially since many people waste time on TikTok for free, so I recommend applying as soon as possible.”

Application deadline is December 22nd, 2021.

You can apply for the position here: https:materialsmarket.comcareers if you believe it is a good fit for you.