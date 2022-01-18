In a new no-checkout supermarket, Aldi is selling alcohol using facial age estimation technology.

In its new no-checkout supermarket, Aldi, facial age estimation technology is being used to sell alcohol.

Yoti’s AI device, which estimates customers’ ages, is being tested for the first time in the UK by a German-owned supermarket chain.

Aldi is the first of five major supermarkets to test age estimation technology, which can accurately predict customers’ ages when purchasing alcohol, cigarettes, and other age-restricted items.

It has opened a checkout-free store in Greenwich, south-east London, where customers can purchase alcoholic beverages using a smartphone app.

By analyzing a photo of a customer’s face, the Aldi ShopandGo app uses age estimation technology from Yoti, a digital identity platform used by the NHS, to determine whether a consenting customer is old enough to purchase restricted items.

Yoti’s facial analysis system uses a machine-learning algorithm (a type of AI) trained to check the age of faces.

According to Yoti, the average accuracy is 2.2 years, with one-and-a-half years among those aged 16 to 20.

Customers who do not want to use Aldi’s app can still purchase restricted items with the assistance of a staff member.

Along with Co-op, Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons, German-owned Aldi, the UK’s fifth-largest supermarket chain, is participating in a separate Government-backed “regulatory sandbox.”

Between January and May 2022, they will test Yoti’s technology for alcohol sales in their self-service terminals, taking pictures of customers’ faces and deleting them once the process is complete.

Yoti claimed that a 17-year-old had a 0.05 percent chance of passing the age check, and that the only information shared with the retailer was that an age check had occurred; a human would never see the picture.

The Home Office announced the pilot scheme in March 2021, inviting technology companies, retailers, bars, and restaurants to propose digital methods for verifying customers’ ages, with trials set to begin this summer.

The public experiments, on the other hand, were postponed until the new year.

Yoti claimed that its facial age estimation was more accurate than the naked eye and that it “works fairly for everyone.”

“We’re excited to see the Aldi ShopandGo with Yoti’s facial age estimation live,” John Abbott, the company’s chief business officer, told me.

It’s a user-friendly, fully automated experience.

