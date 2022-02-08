In a new setback for Glasgow, Sports Direct will close its store on Sauchiehall Street.

Another major retailer has confirmed its exit, dealing another blow to the once-thriving shopping district.

Sports Direct is having a liquidation sale in the weeks leading up to its final closure.

One of the last major retailers operating on Sauchiehall Street has announced its closure, causing further damage to Glasgow’s city centre.

Sports Direct will close in the coming months, and employees will be relocated.

Outside the shop, signs announcing a closing sale and a reduction in stock have been posted.

It comes just weeks after Marks and Spencer announced that their branch on the street would be closing as well.

Change was cited as the reason for the company’s departure from the site.

MandS regional manager David Bates stated that the company will “focus their investment on the right stores in the right places.”

Staff from the Sauchiehall Street branch have been offered the opportunity to relocate to the Argyle Street branch, which is expected to remain open.

“The dominoes have fallen one by one on Sauchiehall Street, leaving parts of the street the perfect setting for any Batman film,” Jamie O’Neill, a Sauchiehall Street business owner who founded the Open for Business group in the wake of the Victoria’s Nightclub fire, said.

“I’ve seen it devolve into a run-down Gotham city, and I believe Sauchiehall Street is no longer salvageable.”

Small businesses and sole traders discussed the aftermath of the fires, and how we believe the street will take ten years to recover with proper investment.

“That investment has not been seen by us.”

Instead, we’ve seen opportunistic landlords demand exorbitant rents and a council that hasn’t moved quickly enough to save what’s left of this street.

“We started the pandemic on the back foot, and the big names began to abandon us one by one.”

People were discouraged from going outside unless absolutely necessary, cycle lanes made it easier to get in and out of the city, and parking restrictions made it too expensive for some.

All of this has culminated in the complete shambles we now find ourselves in, and I can no longer take it.

“Our landlords are evicting us because they have demanded rent that we cannot afford.”

