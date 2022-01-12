In a new turf war, Mexico’s deadliest cartel drops bombs from a DRONE onto a rival camp.

In a new turf war, Mexico’s deadliest cartel uses a DRONE to drop bombs on a rival camp.

THIS is the chilling moment a drone allegedly dropped a bomb on a rival camp in a new turf war in Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

People fleeing for their lives in terrifying video footage following an alleged strike on a woodland camp by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The cartel’s ruthless rise to power in Mexico has left a horrific trail of bodies in its wake, ripping out victims’ hearts, dissolving their bodies in barrels of acid, and even targeting pregnant women.

Local reports claim that the cartel has bombed at least two towns in Tepalcatepec.

On Monday morning, the gang allegedly began attacking the towns of El Bejuco and La Romera in a brutal attempt to seize control of the city.

On Tuesday, the heavily armed cartel intensified its attacks and moved in with drones, dropping a series of bombs on a rival camp.

Online video shows a blue tent in a wooded area being repeatedly bombed as dozens of people flee the attack.

The gangsters appear to strike the camp at least four times in the minute-long video.

According to reports, armed groups shot down some of the drones.

Fears of more bombings by the Jalisco New Generation cartel have prompted a mass exodus of terrified residents from the city.

Since then, a bloody war has erupted in Mexico between rival groups for control of the drug markets, adding to the violence that has plagued the country for years.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which was founded in 2009, is now considered Mexico’s most dangerous and powerful cartel.

Despite fierce competition from other cartels in Mexico and increasingly desperate efforts by international authorities to stem the tide of bloodshed, its drug trafficking empire now reaches all corners of the globe.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has even offered a reward of (dollar)10 million for information leading to the capture of the cartel’s leader, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes.

Nothing, however, appears to be slowing the growth of the heavily armed cartel, which has been responsible for numerous massacres in Mexico and has even targeted the military.

When an older cartel splintered at the end of the 2000s, rival factions waged a bloody war to fill the power vacuum.

El Mencho, a drug lord who was once loyal to Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán’s Sinaloa Cartel, decided to seize the opportunity.

El Mencho’s new cartel was announced to the world in a bloody public spectacle, which became the group’s trademark.

After announcing…

