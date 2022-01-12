In a new turf war, Mexico’s most dangerous cartel ‘drops bombs from a DRONE onto a rival camp.’

THIS is the terrifying moment a drone allegedly dropped a bomb on a rival camp in a new turf war in Mexico’s deadliest cartel.

People flee for their lives after an alleged strike on a woodland camp by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, according to terrifying video footage.

The cartel’s ruthless rise to power in Mexico has left an appalling trail of bodies in its wake, ripping out victims’ hearts, dissolving their bodies in acid barrels, and even targeting pregnant women.

The cartel has reportedly bombed at least two towns in Tepalcatepec, according to local reports.

On Monday morning, the gang allegedly began attacking the towns of El Bejuco and La Romera in a brutal attempt to seize control of the city.

On Tuesday, the heavily armed cartel intensified its attacks and used drones to attack a rival camp, dropping a series of bombs.

Online video shows a blue tent in a wooded area being repeatedly bombed as dozens of people flee the attack.

The gangsters appear to strike the camp at least four times in the minute-long video.

Armed groups are said to have shot down some of the drones, according to reports.

Fears of more bombings by the Jalisco New Generation cartel are expected to prompt a mass exodus of terrified residents from the city.

Since then, a bloody war has erupted in Mexico between rival groups for control of the drug markets, adding to the violence that has plagued the country for years.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which was founded in 2009, is now considered Mexico’s most dangerous and powerful cartel.

Despite fierce competition from other cartels in Mexico and increasingly desperate efforts by international authorities to stem the tide of bloodshed, its drug trafficking empire now reaches all corners of the globe.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration has even offered a reward of (dollar)10,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of the cartel’s leader, Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes.

Nothing, however, appears to be slowing the growth of the heavily armed cartel, which is responsible for numerous massacres in Mexico and has even targeted the military.

When an older cartel splintered at the end of the 2000s, a vicious power struggle erupted between rival factions to fill the void.

El Mencho, a drug lord who was once a loyalist of Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán’s Sinaloa Cartel, decided to seize the opportunity.

El Mencho’s new cartel was announced to the world in a bloodbath, which became the group’s signature.

After announcing…

