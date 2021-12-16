In a new variant wave, a double dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization.

In a new variant wave, a double dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization.

According to major real-world research from South Africa, two doses of the vaccine provide 70% protection against hospitalization.

According to a large real-world study, two doses of the Pfizer vaccine appear to provide good protection against severe Omicron illness, with the double-jab reducing the risk of hospitalization from Covid by 70% in South Africa.

However, because many of these cases are of the Delta variant, it’s unclear how much protection is provided, particularly against severe Omicron infections – though researchers are encouraged by their findings.

The most recent figures on severe disease protection are far lower than the 93 percent protection offered by the vaccines against severe infection during South Africa’s Delta wave.

However, given the number of mutations in Omicron that increase its ability to evade vaccines, they are higher than many had expected.

The study also discovered that a double Pfizer jab provided 33% protection against infection in general, including cases that were much milder or asymptomatic.

There were also 38 hospital admissions per 1,000 Omicron cases, compared to 101 per 1,000 in the previous Delta wave.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and Discovery, the country’s largest private health insurance administrator, collaborated on the research.

It was based on over 211,000 positive Covid-19 test results between November 15 and December 7, with about 78,000 of them attributed to Omicron.

41% of those who tested positive had received two Pfizer-BioNTech shots in total.

“The results are extremely encouraging,” SAMRC president Glenda Gray said.

