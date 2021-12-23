The Tiananmen Square memorial in Hong Kong was desecrated in a nighttime operation.

The memorial in Tiananmen Square, Hong Kong, was desecrated in a nighttime operation.

No one has ever received permission from the University of Hong Kong to erect a statue on campus, according to authorities.

Local authorities demolished the eight-meter-tall Pillar of Shame monument, which was erected in memory of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre in Hong Kong, during a nighttime operation.

The statue of victims’ faces by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot has stood inside the University of Hong Kong (HKU) since 1997.

According to a statement issued by HKU Council on Thursday, the decision to remove the structure from campus was made on Wednesday.

Authorities began preparing to demolish the statue around 11 p.m.

Around 4 a.m., the structure was finally demolished.

A large crane was used to lift the building on Wednesday at 1500 GMT.

Barriers were erected around the statue’s location, blocking all views, to prevent any photos or videos of the statue’s displacement.

No one has “ever obtained any approval from the university to display the statue on campus,” according to the HKU Council, and “the university has the right to take appropriate actions to handle it at any time.”

The student-led Tiananmen Square protests began on April 15 and ended on June 4 when the Chinese government dispatched the military to take control of the square.

Nearly 300 people were killed and 7,000 others were injured, including soldiers.

“The university is also concerned about the fragile statue’s potential to endanger people.”

According to the statement, “the latest legal advice given to the university cautioned that continuing to display the statue would pose legal risks to the university based on the Crimes Ordinance enacted under the Hong Kong colonial government.”

According to the council, the honor would be kept, and the university would “continue to seek legal advice on any appropriate follow-up action.”

The statue was claimed by Galschiot, a Danish sculptor.

For all of these years, he claimed, the statue had been “on loan” to the now-defunct Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The alliance was recently terminated.

In a statement to Hong Kong’s official RTHK News, he claimed the HKU “repeatedly ignored his attempts to contact them to try to work out how to move the sculpture elsewhere.”

“It belongs to me, and the sculpture belongs to me.”

