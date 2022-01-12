In a nine-year cold case, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of a British family found dead in the French Alps.

In a nine-year cold case, a suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a British family discovered dead in the French Alps.

A person has been detained by COPS in connection with the murder of a British family in a well-known gun attack in the Alps nine years ago.

Saad al-Hilli, 50, his wife Iqbal, 47, and his mother-in-law Suhaila al-Allaf, 74, were gunned down in a horrific attack in Surrey in 2012.

Sylvain Mollier, a 45-year-old French cyclist, was also killed in the carnage after being shot seven times at point-blank range.

Zeena, the Al-Hillis’ four-year-old daughter, hid in the vehicle’s footwell and was unharmed, while her sister, Zainab, seven, was shot and beaten but made a full recovery.

Despite a global investigation, the person or gang responsible has never been apprehended.

Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis, who took over the case last year, confirmed that the investigation was still ongoing.

“The Chevaline case is still ongoing, and still involves an investigating judge and investigators,” she said, referring to the nearest village to the crime scene.

She said forensic officers had returned to the scene.

They were accompanied by local magistrates who had obtained a court order to close the road for two 24-hour periods, from Wednesday evening to Friday evening.

Their work was done in complete secrecy, with all traffic, including aircraft flying overhead, prohibited by court order.

“It’s a chance for the new legal team to look into aspects of the case, such as inconsistencies in witness testimony,” said another source familiar with the investigation.

“Not technically – it’s more of a chance for the team to familiarize themselves with the scene,” the source said when asked if a reconstruction was underway.

Detectives said earlier this year that they were looking into a possible link between the killings and a bungling gang of contract killers based in Paris.

Pistol rounds discovered at the home of one of the group’s members – a former police intelligence officer – were of the same caliber as the ones fired by the antique Luger PO6 used to kill the Al-Hillis.

Investigators believe that if the gang was involved, Mr Mollier, the cyclist, was the primary target.

He worked as a welder for a subsidiary of the Areva nuclear power group, but they believe that tensions in his personal life were the driving force behind his being targeted.

The attacks have baffled French investigators, who have considered a slew of other possibilities.

Mr. Al-Hilli’s past in Iraq, including possible financial ties to the late dictator Saddam Hussein, to claims that a lone wolf psychopath was responsible for a random attack, are among the allegations.

However, none of the many theories surrounding the so-called Alps Murders has proven to be correct, implying that…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.