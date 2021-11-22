In a Pennsylvania crash, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was thrown 50 feet to his death.

A 32-year-old rider was killed in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning.

The fatal crash occurred at 2 a.m., according to 6ABC in Philadelphia.

Monday, near Philadelphia, on the ramp from the westbound Vine Street Expressway to the westbound Schuylkill Expressway.

The rider was thrown 50 feet to his death and was only identified as a 32-year-old man from Philadelphia.

As a result of the crash, Pennsylvania State Police closed the roads in the area until 5 a.m.

There were no other injuries reported.

