In a ‘petty’ row over queue-jumping in Morrisons, a teen is shot in the face at point-blank.

This is the shocking moment a teen is shot in the face at point-blank range during a “petty” argument about supermarket line-jumping.

Hassan Hussein, a college student, was shot with a double barrel shotgun after being pursued down the street by two brothers “desperate for vengeance.”

While paying for his groceries at a Morrisons in Brierfield, Lancashire, he allegedly stepped out in front of them.

During the assault, Neil Barnett, 34, pinned Hassan to the ground before shouting, “Hold on to him,” to his brother Lee, 37.

The 19-year-old was then stood over by Lee, who opened fire at close range.

The siblings ran away from the crime scene, leaving their victim for dead on the side of the road.

Hassan was attacked and sustained horrific facial injuries, and police said he was “lucky to be alive” after a miraculous recovery.

Lee Barnett, who admitted to attempted murder in Burnley Crown Court, was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Neil, his younger brother, was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison after pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

On March 10, around 7 p.m., a near-fatal shooting occurred.

Hassan and his friends, according to Neil Barnett, pushed in front of him in line.

He also racially abused one of the members of the group before threatening to kill him and his family.

Hassan was pursued into a nearby alleyway, where a brawl erupted, prompting Neil to make a nine-second phone call to his brother, who rushed to the scene from their Burnley home.

Witnesses said they saw the two banging an axe on railings near a community center as they searched for the teenagers.

Neil dragged Hassan to the ground after they tracked down the group of friends.

“This guy came towards me with an axe,” Hassan said in a statement.

“I grabbed it and slammed it into him; we both fell to the ground.”

“As I raised my eyes, I noticed the other man’s hands and then the shotgun – it looked cut-up from the front.”

It wasn’t a huge space.

“Then there was a loud bang and a flash.”

I remember thinking’s***’ when my head hit the ground.

“Then there was a ringing,” I said.

Despite his injuries, Hassan managed to get to his feet and call an ambulance.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he spent several days and underwent surgery to remove shotgun pellets from his head.

He was left with shrapnel fragments in his skull that were too deep to be removed, and he claims he can still feel some in his mouth.

The following day, the Barnetts were arrested…

