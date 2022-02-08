In a Philadelphia home, a man was ‘tortured’ while his family was held hostage by armed men: reports

In a Philadelphia home, a man was ‘tortured’ while his family was held hostage by armed men, according to a report.

A group of armed men held a family and a friend hostage in Philadelphia over the weekend, police said Monday.

The suspects have not been apprehended.

On Friday, the men kidnapped a 45-year-old man in front of his home in Holmesburg’s 4600 block of Decatur Street, according to Philadelphia police Capt.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, John Ryan told the media at a press conference on Monday.

The man’s wife, their 10-month-old son, the man’s 68-year-old father, and a family friend who went to the house to check on the family were all inside, according to the Inquirer.

The group made the man withdraw money from ATMs over the course of two days, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., the men left.

According to NBC10, the family was able to dial 911 on Sunday.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is now at home.

No one else was seriously hurt.

“During the course of this ordeal, the one victim was tortured by the criminal actors,” Ryan explained.

Despite the fact that the family was unharmed, Ryan stated that their lives were in danger and that police would not be sharing details of what happened while they were held hostage, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the outlet, police have not stated how much money the “gang” forced the man to withdraw, but have stated that it was a “substantial” sum.

Investigators are also looking into a connection with a local casino, according to Ryan.

According to 6ABC, the investigation is currently involving three locations, including Rivers Casino in Fishtown, but it’s unclear how the casino is involved.

According to NBC10, the suspects were men in their 30s who wore masks and gloves.

