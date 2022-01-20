In a Philadelphia office building, a receptionist was ‘BLUDGEONED to death with a pipe’ as a suspect was apprehended after a vicious beating.

In a Philadelphia office building, a receptionist was ‘BLUDGEONED to death with a pipe’ after a vicious beating.

A WOMAN was beaten to death with a pipe on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

According to authorities, the beating occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in an office building in Old City’s 300 block of Chestnut Street.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the suspect, a 48-year-old man, has at least one office on the eighth floor of the building where the incident occurred.

According to Small, the unidentified man attacked the receptionist from New Jersey with a bag containing two pipes.

In critical condition, the woman was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where she died later.

During the beating, nearly 20 911 calls were made.

Officers arrested the man and brought him to the homicide scene for questioning.

There is currently no motive for the fatal beating, but police say the two have had previous disagreements.

More to come…

